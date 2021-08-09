UNF offers $100 incentive to students who get vaccine

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In an effort to get more students vaccinated, the University of North Florida announced Monday it will give each student who gets vaccinated against the coronavirus $100 in “Ozzie Bucks” if they meet certain qualifications.

Ozzie Bucks can be used anywhere on campus and students can spend it how they want, UNF said.

Incentives will apply to all students enrolled for the fall semester who have been vaccinated or become vaccinated prior to Oct. 31.

To qualify, the student must scan and electronically submit a copy of their CDC vaccination card indicating they have been fully vaccinated.

Although there is no mandate, UNF said it highly encourages all students, faculty and staff to get vaccinated and wear a mask on campus.

The issue of vaccine mandates has been a hot topic on college campuses as some schools have moved to require the shot for enrolled students.

The Supreme Court is being asked to block a plan by Indiana University to require students and employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. It’s the first time the high court has been asked to weigh in on a vaccine mandate and comes as some corporations, states and cities are also contemplating or have adopted vaccine requirements for workers or even to dine indoors.

In its latest update, UNF reported 14 students and 12 employees tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

The university will welcome students back to campus for the fall semester on Aug. 23.