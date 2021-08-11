Duval health department expanding COVID-19 testing hours

People line up for COVID-19 testing at the Florida Department of Health in Duval County’s Central Health Plaza in Springfield on July 28, 2021.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health in Duval County will be expanding COVID-19 testing hours at its Central Health Plaza in Springfield.

Currently, the health department is offering the free testing at its Central Health Plaza at 515 West 6th St. from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The new hours will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

The expanded hours will begin Thursday, Aug. 12. News4Jax was told they’re expected to be in place for a couple of weeks until testing sites open at these two community centers:

Emmett Reed Community Center at 1093 W. 6th St.

Cuba Hunter Community Center at 4380 Bedford Road

Once those two testing locations open, the testing hours at the health department’s Central Health Plaza will go back to 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.