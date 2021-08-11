Duval health department expanding COVID-19 testing hours

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health in Duval County will be expanding COVID-19 testing hours at its Central Health Plaza in Springfield.
Currently, the health department is offering the free testing at its Central Health Plaza at 515 West 6th St. from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The new hours will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
The expanded hours will begin Thursday, Aug. 12. News4Jax was told they’re expected to be in place for a couple of weeks until testing sites open at these two community centers:
- Emmett Reed Community Center at 1093 W. 6th St.
- Cuba Hunter Community Center at 4380 Bedford Road
Once those two testing locations open, the testing hours at the health department’s Central Health Plaza will go back to 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.