Duval health department expanding COVID-19 testing hours

New testing hours at Central Health Plaza to begin Aug. 12, expected to be in place for couple of weeks

Jim Piggott, Reporter

People line up for COVID-19 testing at the Florida Department of Health in Duval County’s Central Health Plaza in Springfield on July 28, 2021.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health in Duval County will be expanding COVID-19 testing hours at its Central Health Plaza in Springfield.

Currently, the health department is offering the free testing at its Central Health Plaza at 515 West 6th St. from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The new hours will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

The expanded hours will begin Thursday, Aug. 12. News4Jax was told they’re expected to be in place for a couple of weeks until testing sites open at these two community centers:

  • Emmett Reed Community Center at 1093 W. 6th St.
  • Cuba Hunter Community Center at 4380 Bedford Road

Once those two testing locations open, the testing hours at the health department’s Central Health Plaza will go back to 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

