5 additional free COVID-19 testing sites to open in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The city of Jacksonville announced it will open three additional COVID-19 testing sites and the Health Department of Duval County will add two more sites to address increase free testing capacity across the region.

News4Jax is trying to find out when each of these locations will open.

The city will use $4 million of federal relief funds to combat the local surge of the COVID-19 delta variant to pay for the testing, according to proposed legislation. Agape Family Health and Telescope Health, which have previously managed testing sites for the city of Jacksonville, will operate the three facilities.

“As we continue to respond to COVID-19 in Jacksonville, it is important that citizens throughout our community have access to testing,” City Council President Sam Newby said. “I am grateful to Mayor Curry and his administration for their leadership in making this testing available and accessible to everyone in Jacksonville.”

Locations will include:

Lane Wiley Senior Center, 6710 Wiley Road – 32210

Clanzel T. Brown Community Center, 4545 Moncrief Road – 32209

Beaches location, 540 Atlantic Blvd. (former Kmart shopping center) – 32266

“Access to testing is an important part of our continued COVID-19 response efforts. Accurate and timely testing empowers citizens to make better decisions to protect themselves, their families, and their neighbors,” Curry said.

Plans for two more locations to be operated by the Department of Health will be located at the following Community Centers: