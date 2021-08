(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A COVID-19 testing site will open next week at the St. Johns County Agricultural Center.

St. Johns County, in partnership with Nomi Health, will be offering the free COVID-19 testing, starting Monday, Aug. 16.

The site at 3125 Agricultural Center Dr. will be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

No is appointment necessary, but to pre-register prior to arrival, visit https://mdc.nomihealth.com/signup/fl/sjac.