Columbia County teen dies with COVID-19 days before start of senior year, family says

Jo’Keria Graham, 17, died just days before the start of her senior year at Columbia High School.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 17-year-old Columbia High School student died from coronavirus-related complications days before the start of her senior year, her family told news station WCJB.

Jo’Keria Graham’s brother, Jaylen Brown, told the news outlet that his sister was healthy and had not been vaccinated but did take other precautions, like wearing a mask.

Brown said her death was sudden and “just happened out of nowhere.”

“You honestly couldn’t tell that she was sick,” Brown told WCJB.

The principal at Columbia High School said he got a cap and gown and gave it to Graham’s family and that the school will support them this year and will honor Graham on graduation night for the class of 2022.

Columbia High School senior Jo’Keria Graham died of COVID-19 complications her family said. (Courtesy of WJCB)

“I’ve spoken to the mom multiple times throughout the week, just kind of letting her know we are thinking and praying for her and offering support,” Principal Trey Hosford told WJCB.

Columbia County students went back to school on Wednesday.