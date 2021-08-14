U.S. Department of Education offers help to Florida schools

As some Florida districts are defying an executive order by requiring students to wear masks, that move is getting some support from the highest level.

The U.S. Department of Education sent a letter to state of Florida outlining how it is willing to help schools directly.

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said that he was, “deeply concerned,” about Governor Ron DeSantis’ executive order to ban mask mandates in schools.

The letter sent from the U.S. Department of Education was addressed to Governor DeSantis and Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran.

A part of that letter reads: “In fact, it appears that Florida has prioritized threatening to withhold state funds from school districts that are working to reopen schools safely rather than protecting students and educators and getting school districts the federal pandemic recovery funds to which they are entitled.”

The letter also says President Joe Biden is willing to work with school districts directly if Florida’s Department of Education does not distribute federal aid.

The state has not submitted its plan of how it plans to spend the roughly $7 billion from the American Rescue Plan. That was due on June 7.

Cardona also sent a different letter to Florida superintendents supporting their interest in requiring masks.

Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran responded to those letters. Part of his response threatened to withhold funding for schools up to an amount equal to superintendent and school board members salaries if they moved forward with requiring doctors’ notes for a student to get out of wearing a mask.

Florida Education officials say mask mandates violate the state’s Department of Health rule that eventually helped the governor carry out his executive order against making masks mandatory in schools.

There is an emergency state board of education meeting set for Tuesday, August 17 to review these letters.