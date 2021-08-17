Boaters urged to respect no-wake zones

St. Marys River is out of its banks with runoff from Tropical Storm Elsa rainfall.

Due to the excessive rainfall experienced in Nassau County over the last few months, the water level in many area creeks and rivers are higher than normal. In some areas, high water levels combined with excessive boat wakes can adversely impact homes along waterways and exacerbate shoreline erosion.

Nassau County officials request that boaters respect existing no wake zones and be courteous to neighbors by keeping your wake to a minimum in areas where homes front the river.

“We appreciate everyone’s attention to this matter and for doing your part to protect our natural resources,” said Sabrina Robertson, who is the public information officer for Nassau County.