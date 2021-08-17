Jacksonville monoclonal treatment center moving to Main Library downtown

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville’s monoclonal antibody treatment center on Tuesday will shift to a long-term site at the Main Library downtown, according to a news release from the city of Jacksonville.

The long-term site -- located at 304 N. Main St. -- will have triple the capacity of a mobile unit and have 300-plus spots available daily, according to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The news release from the city said the site will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To register, visit patientportalfl.com.

Two hours of free parking will be available at the library parking garage (via the first floor and first floor ramp) and the garage located at 33 West Duval Street.

The city said any parking meter spot marked “patient parking” can also be used on West Duval Street between Ocean and Laura Streets, as well as meters marked “patient parking” on Monroe Street between Laura and Main streets.

Ad

DeSantis on Thursday announced Jacksonville’s monoclonal antibody treatment center for high-risk residents in the early stages of a COVID-19 infection. It’s part of the state’s effort to expand the treatments across Florida, with DeSantis also announcing Monday a rapid response unit to administer the treatments in Orlando. DeSantis said the treatment that has emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is one of the best ways to reduce hospitalizations in the state outside of getting vaccinated.

The Jacksonville facility has been located at the old courthouse lot.