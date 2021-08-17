Man found shot to death outside Jacksonville gentlemen’s club identified

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville chapter of MAD DADS, a group that supports victims of violent crimes, revealed Monday the identity of a man found shot to death outside Passions Gentlemens Club on Beach Boulevard.

MAD DADS identified the man as Tyrell Bartley, 27.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, a dispute inside the club early in the morning spilled out into the parking lot. The Sheriff’s Office said a man was shot in the driver seat of his car.

Police said the driver tried to get away, but crashed into a JEA utility station and died at the scene.

The deadly shooting comes just weeks after a deadly shooting outside Mascaras Gentleman’s Club, which is just around the corner.

“I was out here two weeks ago and then this happens again,” said a man who lives in the area. He asked not to be identified.

The man said he has complained to city leaders about shots being fired outside Mascaras.

“It’s frustrating because you think it’s going to get better and the more people getting involved, you think it’s getting better then it just gets worse and more things like that continue to happen and it’s just painful to watch. We’ve been praying a long time for this stuff to go away,” he said.

Nearly two weeks ago, City Councilman Matt Carlucci announced that he plans to have Mascaras shut down because of a history of gun violence.

When News4Jax spoke to Carlucci on Monday about the deadly shooting outside Passions, he said he plans to open up an investigation into how many violent criminal acts have been reported in the area and at other gentlemen’s clubs in the city.

Anyone with information is asked to contact JSO by phone at 904-630-0500 or email jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org, or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 1-866-845-TIPS.