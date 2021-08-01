Police: Man killed, 2 others hurt in shooting near Jacksonville nightclub

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was killed and two other men were injured in a shooting early Sunday morning near a Jacksonville nightclub, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

The shooting was one of two reported in Jacksonville in a span of fewer than two hours.

Police said they responded about 2:30 a.m. to a shooting at Southside Boulevard and Patton Road, just north of Beach Boulevard. Police said they learned three men in their 20s were shot, one of whom died. Police said the other two men were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened outside a gentlemen’s club as it was closing and at least one man was seen running away from the scene.

Police said there was a large crowd at the scene and they’ve spoken with several witnesses as they work to find out what led up to the shooting.

JSO says investigators are still trying to figure out what led up to the shooting. There was a large crowd in that area and they have spoken to several witnesses already. No one has been arrested but police say they believe at least one man was seen running away from the scene. — Aaron Farrar (@aaronfarrarNews) August 1, 2021

Earlier in the morning, according to JSO, police were dispatched just before 12:50 a.m. to a shooting at James Weldon Johnson Park on West Monroe Street in downtown Jacksonville. Officers said a teenage boy was shot and the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department transported him to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers said they were later notified of a man who walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound that also stemmed from this incident.

While securing the scene, according to police, it was discovered that City Hall was struck by gunfire, but there were no injuries reported inside the building

Anyone with information about either of these incidents is asked to contact JSO by calling 904-630-0500 or emailing jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).