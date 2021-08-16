No witnesses, no suspects: Police investigate deadly shooting on Beach Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Detectives with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office are investigating an overnight homicide without any leads to go on.

A JSO spokesperson said police were called to a business near Beach Boulevard and Southside Boulevard before 1:45 a.m. Sunday for a shooting. Upon arrival, they found a vehicle that had crashed into a JEA utility station. The driver inside had been shot and died at the scene, according to police.

Police said there were not any witnesses or suspects at the time reporters were briefed Monday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact JSO by phone at 904-630-0500 or email jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org, or CrimeStoppers at 866-845-tips.