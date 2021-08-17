Partly Cloudy icon
88º
wjxt logo

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Neptune Beach testing site closes early after hitting capacity

The expanded testing capacity comes as the region wrestles with increasing COVID-19 cases

Vic Micolucci, I-Team reporter, anchor

Tags: Coronavirus, Neptune Beach, Telescope Health
File photo
File photo

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A day after weather concerns halted COVID-19 testing at a Neptune Beach facility, the testing site closed early once again Tuesday.

This time the early closure was due to the site’s popularity. In a tweet posted shortly after 11 a.m., the company operating the site for the city of Jacksonville said it had reached capacity.

“Due to reaching capacity after overwhelming site traffic this morning, Telescope Health is closing the Neptune Beach site to additional patients for the day,” Telescope Health tweeted.

The telehealth provider said Tuesday its capacity was 250 tests but noted that work is underway on software updates that will expand its testing capacity throughout the week.

The Neptune Beach site, located at the former Kmart on Atlantic Boulevard, is one of two new sites that opened Monday in response to popular demand. Three more will open Wednesday and Thursday.

The expanded access to testing in Jacksonville comes as the city and neighboring counties wrestle with a surge in new COVID-19 cases. Local hospitals have seen beds fill up with an influx of new patients.

On Wednesday, the Lane Wiley Senior Center on Wiley Road will open for testing. Then on Thursday, sites at the Emmett Reed and Cuba Hunter community centers will begin administering tests.

Below is a guide to the new testing sites, including hours and other details:

Duval County

Clanzel T. Brown Community Center

  • Address: 4545 Moncrief Rd., Jacksonville, 32209
  • Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday
  • Vaccine: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Sunday
  • Notes: No appointment required, port-a-potties on site

Lane Wiley Senior Center

  • Address: 6710 Wiley Rd., Jacksonville, 32210
  • Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday
  • Vaccine: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Sunday
  • Notes: No appointment required, port-a-potties on site

Emmett Reed Community Center

  • Address: 1093 W. 6th St., Jacksonville, 32209
  • Hours: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday
  • Vaccine: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday
  • Notes: No appointment required

Cuba Hunter Community Center

  • Address: 4380 Bedford Rd., Jacksonville, 32207
  • Hours: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday
  • Vaccine: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday
  • Notes: No appointment required

Former Kmart Shopping Center

  • Address: 540 Atlantic Blvd., Neptune Beach, 32266
  • Hours: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday
  • Vaccine: No vaccine offered
  • Notes: Drive-thru; insured need insurance card, uninsured need Social Security number

St. Johns County

Visitor Information Center

  • Address: 10 S. Castillo Dr., St. Augustine, 32084
  • Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday
  • Vaccine: None offered
  • Notes: Insurance and self-pay accepted

St. Johns County Agricultural Center

  • Address: 3125 Agricultural Center Dr., St. Augustine, 32092
  • Hours: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Sunday
  • Vaccine: None offered
  • Notes: No appointment or insurance required

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Lifetime Jacksonville resident anchors the 8 and 9 a.m. weekday newscasts and is part of the News4Jax I-Team.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram