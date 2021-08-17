Neptune Beach testing site closes early after hitting capacity

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A day after weather concerns halted COVID-19 testing at a Neptune Beach facility, the testing site closed early once again Tuesday.
This time the early closure was due to the site’s popularity. In a tweet posted shortly after 11 a.m., the company operating the site for the city of Jacksonville said it had reached capacity.
“Due to reaching capacity after overwhelming site traffic this morning, Telescope Health is closing the Neptune Beach site to additional patients for the day,” Telescope Health tweeted.
The telehealth provider said Tuesday its capacity was 250 tests but noted that work is underway on software updates that will expand its testing capacity throughout the week.
We hit capacity today at 250 and are continuing to make software updates in order to increase the amount of people in the #Jacksonville community we can test daily. This will expand our capacity throughout the week.— Telescope Health (@telescopehealth) August 17, 2021
The Neptune Beach site, located at the former Kmart on Atlantic Boulevard, is one of two new sites that opened Monday in response to popular demand. Three more will open Wednesday and Thursday.
The expanded access to testing in Jacksonville comes as the city and neighboring counties wrestle with a surge in new COVID-19 cases. Local hospitals have seen beds fill up with an influx of new patients.
On Wednesday, the Lane Wiley Senior Center on Wiley Road will open for testing. Then on Thursday, sites at the Emmett Reed and Cuba Hunter community centers will begin administering tests.
Below is a guide to the new testing sites, including hours and other details:
Duval County
Clanzel T. Brown Community Center
- Address: 4545 Moncrief Rd., Jacksonville, 32209
- Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday
- Vaccine: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Sunday
- Notes: No appointment required, port-a-potties on site
Lane Wiley Senior Center
- Address: 6710 Wiley Rd., Jacksonville, 32210
- Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday
- Vaccine: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Sunday
- Notes: No appointment required, port-a-potties on site
Emmett Reed Community Center
- Address: 1093 W. 6th St., Jacksonville, 32209
- Hours: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday
- Vaccine: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday
- Notes: No appointment required
Cuba Hunter Community Center
- Address: 4380 Bedford Rd., Jacksonville, 32207
- Hours: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday
- Vaccine: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday
- Notes: No appointment required
Former Kmart Shopping Center
- Address: 540 Atlantic Blvd., Neptune Beach, 32266
- Hours: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Vaccine: No vaccine offered
- Notes: Drive-thru; insured need insurance card, uninsured need Social Security number
St. Johns County
Visitor Information Center
- Address: 10 S. Castillo Dr., St. Augustine, 32084
- Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Vaccine: None offered
- Notes: Insurance and self-pay accepted
St. Johns County Agricultural Center
- Address: 3125 Agricultural Center Dr., St. Augustine, 32092
- Hours: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Sunday
- Vaccine: None offered
- Notes: No appointment or insurance required