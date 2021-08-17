Neptune Beach testing site closes early after hitting capacity

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A day after weather concerns halted COVID-19 testing at a Neptune Beach facility, the testing site closed early once again Tuesday.

This time the early closure was due to the site’s popularity. In a tweet posted shortly after 11 a.m., the company operating the site for the city of Jacksonville said it had reached capacity.

“Due to reaching capacity after overwhelming site traffic this morning, Telescope Health is closing the Neptune Beach site to additional patients for the day,” Telescope Health tweeted.

The telehealth provider said Tuesday its capacity was 250 tests but noted that work is underway on software updates that will expand its testing capacity throughout the week.

We hit capacity today at 250 and are continuing to make software updates in order to increase the amount of people in the #Jacksonville community we can test daily. This will expand our capacity throughout the week. — Telescope Health (@telescopehealth) August 17, 2021

The Neptune Beach site, located at the former Kmart on Atlantic Boulevard, is one of two new sites that opened Monday in response to popular demand. Three more will open Wednesday and Thursday.

The expanded access to testing in Jacksonville comes as the city and neighboring counties wrestle with a surge in new COVID-19 cases. Local hospitals have seen beds fill up with an influx of new patients.

On Wednesday, the Lane Wiley Senior Center on Wiley Road will open for testing. Then on Thursday, sites at the Emmett Reed and Cuba Hunter community centers will begin administering tests.

Below is a guide to the new testing sites, including hours and other details:

Duval County

Clanzel T. Brown Community Center

Address: 4545 Moncrief Rd., Jacksonville, 32209

Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

Vaccine: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Sunday

Notes: No appointment required, port-a-potties on site

Lane Wiley Senior Center

Address: 6710 Wiley Rd., Jacksonville, 32210

Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

Vaccine: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Sunday

Notes: No appointment required, port-a-potties on site

Emmett Reed Community Center

Address: 1093 W. 6th St., Jacksonville, 32209

Hours: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

Vaccine: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

Notes: No appointment required

Cuba Hunter Community Center

Address: 4380 Bedford Rd., Jacksonville, 32207

Hours: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

Vaccine: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

Notes: No appointment required

Former Kmart Shopping Center

Address: 540 Atlantic Blvd., Neptune Beach, 32266

Hours: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday

Vaccine: No vaccine offered

Notes: Drive-thru; insured need insurance card, uninsured need Social Security number

St. Johns County

Visitor Information Center

Address: 10 S. Castillo Dr., St. Augustine, 32084

Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

Vaccine: None offered

Notes: Insurance and self-pay accepted

St. Johns County Agricultural Center