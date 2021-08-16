Northeast Florida residents breathe momentary sigh of relief as free testing sites open

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – New testing sites in St. Johns and Duval Counties are making it easier to find if you’ve been infected with the virus, and providing relief for existing and overwhelmed sites across the region.

The new sites including, the Visitor Information Center in St. Augustine. It offers free testing Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

You can also get free testing at the Saint Johns Agricultural Center, which is open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m.

In Duval County, five new sites opened Monday. That includes the Clanzel T. Brown Community Center in Moncrief. The community center was a trusted and preferred spot for many residents who needed testing in 2020.

No appointment is necessary and the center will also offer the vaccine. Additional sites on Atlantic Boulevard near the former K-mart shopping center, a site at Lane Wiley Senior Center, Emmett Reed Community Center, and the Cuba Hunting Community Center.

For Duval County, the new sites come as COVID-19 infections continue to climb.

In the last week, 6,358 cases were reported

In total there are 138,903 coronavirus cases

Following those latest numbers, the CEO of Agape Health Mia Jones warned:

“Things have been getting worse every single week. We will probably end up testing more than 4,000 people before the month is over”

Health insurance is not required at the new sites for testing.