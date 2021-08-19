Jacksonville’s Afghan community, supporters rally for peace

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Jacksonville’s Afghan community and its supporters came together to rally for peace and demand the world put pressure on the Taliban.

A rally was held in Jacksonville Beach on Thursday -- a day they normally celebrate Afghan independence.

“Afghanistan is such a land of destruction and heartbreak and invasions, yet the Afghan people spirit has never been broken which tells so much about them,”bsaid Afghan American Madiha Zahir.

Zahir has relatives in Afghanistan scared for their rights and lives as the Taliban takes over.

“Right now or in Kabul time, we’re up all through the night because we don’t want to miss any news updates. We talk in a family, making sure they are OK,” she said.

Zahir, a recent law school grad, helped with Thursday’s rally, where Afghan Americans came together to make their voices heard.

“I don’t see relocation as a feasible long-term solution because there are 38 million other people that are left behind, so we need to do is continue to put global pressure on this new regime, and when the headlines fade, we need to keep our attention on this country,” Zahir said.

U.S. Rep. John Rutherford echoes her concerns, saying the Taliban takeover is a threat to global security. He’s especially concerned about the American citizens still there and the people who faithfully helped them in the war on terror.

“I think we need to put enough military force in there. I would not negotiate with the Taliban to get Americans out of there. They said come to the airport, but we cannot guarantee your safety. I think the president should guarantee their safe passage to the airport,” Rutherford said.

The United States struggled Thursday to pick up the pace of American and Afghan evacuations at Kabul airport, constrained by obstacles ranging from armed Taliban checkpoints to paperwork problems. With an Aug. 31 deadline looming, tens of thousands remained to be airlifted from the chaotic country.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.