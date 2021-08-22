FHP: 1 killed, 1 seriously injured in head-on crash near Lawtey

A man was killed and another man was seriously injured in a head-on crash Sunday morning in Bradford County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

It happened about 8:30 a.m. near Lawtey on County Road 225, south of NE 216th Street.

According to the Highway Patrol, a pickup truck traveling north in the southbound lane collided head-on with a sedan traveling south.

Troopers said the driver of the sedan, a 25-year-old Middleburg man, died at the scene.

According to troopers, the driver of the pickup, a 32-year-old Lawtey man, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. According to an FHP news release, it’s unknown whether he was wearing a seat belt.