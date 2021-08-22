1 killed in car-to-car shooting on Lane Avenue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person is dead after a shooting around 2 a.m. Sunday on Lane Avenue.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, a fight broke out between people in two cars in the drive-thru on a liquor store. One car with an unknown amount of passengers inside shot at the other car with three people inside.

One person in the other car was shot. The other two people in the car sped away from the scene.

The car speeding off was pulled over for erratic driving near Collins Road, close to I-295. The person who had been shot died in the car. Police found his body in the car during the traffic stop.

The driver of the car was detained for an interview.

Police have no suspect information but are canvassing the area and looking for video evidence.