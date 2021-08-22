Partly Cloudy icon
78º
wjxt logo

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

One person shot near the Northside Sunday morning

Aaron Farrar, News4Jax reporter

Tags: Jacksonville
The shooting took place at this Travelodge near the airport on the Northside.
The shooting took place at this Travelodge near the airport on the Northside. (Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person is fighting for his life after a shooting at a hotel on Jacksonville’s Northside.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said it received a call shortly after 5 am Sunday of shots fired at the Travelodge Hotel on Airport Road.

Officers on the scene said they located a black male believed to be about 40 years old with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

JSO is asking anyone with information in regard to the incident to contact them. You can contact the non-emergency number at 904-630-0500 or CrimeStoppers.

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Weekend morning reporter and multi-media journalist.

email

facebook

twitter