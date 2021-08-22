One person shot near the Northside Sunday morning

The shooting took place at this Travelodge near the airport on the Northside.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person is fighting for his life after a shooting at a hotel on Jacksonville’s Northside.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said it received a call shortly after 5 am Sunday of shots fired at the Travelodge Hotel on Airport Road.

Officers on the scene said they located a black male believed to be about 40 years old with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

JSO is asking anyone with information in regard to the incident to contact them. You can contact the non-emergency number at 904-630-0500 or CrimeStoppers.