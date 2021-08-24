Disney Cruise Line set to require passengers to be fully vaccinated

Disney Cruise Line on Tuesday said it’s soon planning to require COVID-19 vaccinations for most passengers 12 or older who are traveling to the Bahamas.

The Disney Fantasy and Disney Dream ships both sail from Port Canaveral to the Bahamas.

“Guests must provide proof of vaccination by uploading their vaccination card to the Safe Passage by Inspire website no later than 24 hours before their sailing,” Disney Cruise Line said on its website Tuesday. “Guests who choose not to provide proof of vaccination to meet the requirements of The Bahamas will not be permitted to board the ship.”

Guests who are under 12 must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within a week of the sail dates. They must take a second test prior to boarding.

The order runs from Sept. 3 through Nov. 1.