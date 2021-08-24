Jacksonville City Councilman Tommy Hazouri hospitalized due to lung transplant complications

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville City Councilman Tommy Hazouri has been hospitalized due to complications from his lung transplant surgery last year.

He is being treated at Mayo Clinic.

“The Hazouri family asks that you keep Tommy in your prayers and that their privacy be respected during this time,” reads a news release.

Hazouri underwent surgery for a lung transplant at Mayo in July 2020 -- less than a month after he had been sworn in as the City Council’s president.

He has had a lengthy political career, serving in the Florida House of Representatives from 1974 to 1986 and as mayor of Jacksonville from 1987 to 1991.