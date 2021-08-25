Glynn County Schools to distribute meals while students learn from home

With Glynn County Schools shifting to distance learning from Aug. 30 through Sept. 10, the Glynn County School Nutrition Department will offer the drive-thru meal service for children ages 18 and younger.

Meal distribution will be from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Sept.1 and Sept. 8 at the following school locations:

Altama Elementary (front door)

Brunswick High (bus ramp)

Burroughs-Molette Elementary (bus ramp)

Satilla Marsh Elementary (front door)

St. Simons Elementary (front door at cafe entrance)

Sterling Elementary (front door)

The Glynn County School Nutrition Department will once again offer the drive-thru meal service for all children ages 18... Posted by Glynn County Public Schools on Wednesday, August 25, 2021

Meal packets will include five breakfast meals and five lunch meals and will be provided to all students who come on-site to pick them up. Parents and guardians can also pick up meals for their children, but there will be a limit of four meal packets for those without children present.

Drive-thru meal service will be closed for the Labor Day Holiday.

As a reminder, breakfast and lunch are offered at no cost for all students through the 2021-22 school year. To view the menus for September, visit click here.

Ad

On Tuesday, Glynn County Schools announced the current number of positive COVID-19 cases in its schools and the community had escalated its operational level from “yellow” to “red.”

According to the school district, distance learning will take place during regular school hours through Google Classroom from Aug. 30 through Sep. 10. The district said attendance will be optional for students from Aug. 25 through Aug. 27 and absences will be excused on those days.

“Updates on a return to in-person learning will be based on data collected by schools and provided no later than September 10, 2021,” Glynn County Schools said.