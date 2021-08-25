JEA to host COVID-19 vaccination clinic for 1st, 2nd shots

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – JEA on Thursday will host its second COVID-19 vaccination clinic outside its downtown headquarters.

JEA is hosting the free clinic as the utility continues to honor UF Health Jacksonville CEO Dr. Leon Haley Jr., a former JEA board member and leader in promoting vaccinations in Jacksonville. Haley died July 24 in a WaveRunner accident in Palm Beach County.

“Dr. Haley implored the community to get vaccinated. At JEA, we are honoring him by hosting vaccination sites and encouraging JEA team members and all in the community who can get vaccinated to do so,” said JEA Managing Director and CEO Jay Stowe.

Two Jacksonville Transportation Authority Wellness on Wheels buses will serve as the mobile vaccination sites for the event, “JEA’s Salute to a Healthcare Champion.”

Ad

The site will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and will be located on Ashley Street between Laura and Main streets.

The clinic will be open to residents who received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at JEA’s Aug. 5 clinic and anyone over the age of 11 who has not yet received their first shot. Appointments are not necessary

JEA is working in partnership with Agape Family Health to offer the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines at the site.