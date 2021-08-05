Community urged to roll up sleeves at vaccine clinic in honor of UF Health Jacksonville CEO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Some community members lined up early Thursday to roll up their sleeves and get a COVID-19 shot in honor of community activist and UF Health Jacksonville CEO Dr. Leon Haley Jr.

Haley died July 24 in a tragic WaveRunner accident in Palm Beach County.

RELATED: ‘Greatest man I will ever know’: Son honors Dr. Leon Haley Jr. at memorial service

Haley, a leader in the area’s fight against COVID-19, was the first in Jacksonville to receive the vaccine and got his shot publicly to demonstrate his belief in its safety and effectiveness.

Ad

UF Health CEO gets first COVID-19 vaccine in Jacksonville. (WJXT)

From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, JEA is hosting a free community vaccination clinic on Ashley Street between Laura and Main streets in honor of Haley, who served on the utility’s board.

Residents ages 12 and up can come to JEA’s downtown headquarters and get a free vaccination. Parking will be available on Ashley Street.

A little before 9 a.m., people were already lined up to be vaccinated. Appointments are not necessary and both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are being offered.

JEA is putting the clinic with two of the Jacksonville Transportation Authority’s Wellness on Wheels buses in partnership with Agape Family Health.

JEA hosted a vaccination clinic Thursday in honor of UF Health Jacksonville CEO Dr. Leon Haley Jr. (WJXT)

Two people waiting in line Thursday said coming to the walk-up clinic was easier than registering online for a vaccine.

“It’s wonderful because I’ve tried to get the vaccine, but I couldn’t get it because you have to sign up online, and I don’t have a telephone, so I can’t,” Lisa Miller Bant Jackson said. “So this is great.”

Ad

Jonathan Crowe also praised the ease of getting the shot at the clinic.

“Meanwhile you just show up and within 10 minutes, I’m already getting the dose,” Crowe said. “You can’t get much better than that.”

Those receiving a vaccine requiring two doses can come back to the same location in three weeks for their second shot. JEA plans to continue the clinic rain or shine until 6 p.m.

Impact Church on Arlington Expressway will also hold a vaccine event in Haley’s honor from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. No registration is required and the event is open to anyone 12 and up with a valid state ID. Pfizer vaccines will be offered.