Jacksonville driver says he was shot at during scary Southside road rage incident

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A case of road rage Friday on Southside Boulevard.

A driver told News4Jax he was rear-ended and shot at by a man in driving a Ford Mustang.

The driver said he was trying to get a picture of the man’s license plate but he kept trying to drive away. Then, things turned violent.

“I was just trying to go for a haircut,” said Nicholas Angersola.

Little did Angersola know that commute wouldn’t be easy.

Angersola said he was driving northbound on Southside Blvd. in his Dodge Durango on Friday morning.

“We were at a red light on Touchton from the Gate and Burger King and a car rear-ended me,” he said. “The damage on the rear is a little scratch from where he rear-ended me.”

He got out of his car to take a picture of the driver’s plate number and while he was on the phone with 911, the light turned and the driver took off.

“I wanted to get the license plate number so I followed him,” he said.

Angersola said he followed the car trying to get a picture of his plate while still on the phone with a 911 dispatcher. He started driving west on Beach Blvd. until he realized this chase was putting his life in danger.

Ad

“He shot out of his driver’s side window at the right front of my vehicle,” he said.

He ended up getting a picture of the plate but the man driving the Mustang got out of his car with a gun.

News4Jax crime and safety expert Ken Jefferson said if you’re ever rear-ended pull over to a safe place and call the police.

If the driver drives off don’t follow them.

“I know instincts telling you to chase them to follow them and try to stop them from getting away. But you don’t know what you’re you’re running into, so the best thing to do is just get a good description of the vehicle description of the driver,” Jefferson said.