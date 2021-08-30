New Orleans is without power as Tropical Storm Ida pummels through the state

JEA line workers left Sunday morning to head to Louisiana to provide mutual aid to communities in the path of Hurricane Ida.

Local utility crews are on their way to help Louisiana, Monday morning, to help restore power once Ida moves on. Several dozen hit the road Sunday.

35 JEA line workers spent the night in Mobile Alabama.

JEA Steps Into To Help Communities Impacted By Hurricane

They’re waiting for Ida to pass before heading to Lafayette, Northwest of New Orleans.

JEA Crews plan to stay for two-week stints and work 16-hour days. There will be a work shift rotation every two weeks to prevent burnout.

The goal is to restore power and help build back communities impacted by Ida.

A man passes by a section of roof that was blown off of a building in the French Quarter by Hurricane Ida winds, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Right now, all of New Orleans, and most of Baton Rouge are without power. Thankfully, JEA has some experience responding to situations like this.

JEA Electric Maintenance Coordinator, Matthew Stafford said he’s pretty experienced, “After you’ve been on so many of the storms and I’ve been on quite a few of them over the years as you kind of know what to expect with each category you’re going to be doing house services or you’re going to be putting up wire here in there and maybe changing out a pole here in there from trees.”

Ad

Florida Power & Light Company is deploying employees and contractors Monday to help restore power in Louisiana. A team of more than 750 employees and contractors will assist Entergy Louisiana and Cleco with their restoration after Hurricane Ida has passed.

There is one way you can help right now.

The red cross is collecting donations. Just head to the red cross website.