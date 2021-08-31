Walmart to temporarily close Orange Park store for deep cleaning

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – Walmart will close its Orange Park store on 1505 County Road 220 at 2 p.m. Tuesday as part of a company-wide program to bring in third-party crews to thoroughly clean and sanitize the building. The location will remain closed through Wednesday. The store will reopen at 6 a.m. Thursday.

Walmart has been periodically closing its Northeast Florida stores for similar cleanings.

“Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and the thousands of customers we serve daily, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control and health experts. Given the rise in positive cases through the Delta variant, we will follow CDC guidance, which includes fully vaccinated people wearing masks in public indoor settings in counties with substantial or high transmission.

“We understand the role we play in providing customers with food, medicine and other needed items during this time,” Walmart wrote in announcing the temporary closure.

Walmart requires all unvaccinated employees to wear face coverings and encourages them to get vaccinated by offering them $150 bonus and, if they should experience any adverse reaction to the vaccine, up to three days paid leave.