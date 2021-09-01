Westside gas station robbed, 2 arrested after fleeing SUV lands in pond

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two men were arrested Wednesday afternoon following a robbery at a Westside gas station, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Domingo, with the Sheriff’s Office, said police were called to the Gate gas station on Collins Road at about 1:30 p.m. He said an armed man robbed the store, jumping into an SUV that was being driven by a second man.

A store employee who witnessed the SUV relayed the information to an officer. One of the officers responding to the call, Domingo said, saw the vehicle, got behind it and the SUV crashed into a pond on Argyle Forest Boulevard.

Both men were arrested at the scene.