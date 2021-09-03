2 more local deputies honored after losing battles with COVID-19

Two local sheriff’s departments are preparing Friday morning to honor and remember two deputies who died of COVID-19 complications.

Memorial services will be held for Clay County Deputy Clint Seagle and Flagler County Deputy Paul Luciano.

Clay County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Clint Seagle (Clay County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputy Seagle’s memorial will include full honors. His and Luciano’s deaths mean at least 10 first responders in the area have died from COVID-19.

Thursday night, Clay County deputies and people throughout the community got together to pay tribute to Seagle, who died after a long battle with COVID-19.

Earlier in the week, the community lined the streets for a procession honoring the fallen deputy. In addition to serving the citizens of Clay County, Seagle served his country in the United States Navy for 21 years.

His funeral will be held later Friday morning.

As Clay County prepares to lay a dedicated public servant to rest, Flagler County is doing the same.

The week before, the sheriff’s office announced Detention Deputy Sheriff Paul Luciano also died of COVID-19 complications. He was 60.

Flagler County Sheriff's Office Detention Deputy Sheriff Paul Luciano

Luciano leaves behind his wife and their children.

In a statement, Flagler Sheriff Rick Staly said:

“Deputy Luciano is a hero and this has devastated our team. I’m asking the community to keep his family and the men and women of the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office in their prayers as we mourn the loss of one of our own. Deputy Luciano will be greatly missed by his brothers and sister of the FCSO.”

The memorials for both men start at 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m., respectively.

Both services will include full law enforcement honors.