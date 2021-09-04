Free adoption weekend helps relieve overwhelmed animal shelter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Animal Care and Protective Services hosts a free adoption event.

Janice Swenson is among of dozens of people who showed up to the Animal Care Protective Services free adoption event on Saturday, hoping to find a new pet.

“I had to put my younger cat of 19 years down a few weeks ago,” said Swenson.

Swenson said one cat, instantly caught her attention.

“I was looking for a gray and white tabby and that’s what she is, I just fell for her.” said Swenson.

Officials said the free event is to help clear out the shelter that has been near capacity for roughly two and half months. The shelter has 86 cat kennels and 264 dog kennels. They said many of the animals rarely leave their kennels, which causes them stress.

We can’t think of a better way to spend the 3-day weekend than by adding a new best friend to your family! Visit today... Posted by Animal Care & Protective Services on Saturday, September 4, 2021

Several other adoption hopefuls played with the dogs, hoping to find a new companion.

“Having a dog and having the responsibility that you receive from something that’s unconditional. They save my life just as much,” said Mona Wilde.

Now that Swenson has found a new cat, she encourages others to adopt.

The free adoption event is happening at Animal Protective Services until end of day on Sunday. Officials also encourage those who adopt to get their animals micro chipped, to prevent them from getting lost and returning to the shelter.