‘Time to say goodbye’ Longtime Jacksonville Zoo director announces move to Louisville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The River City is losing a gem in our local animal refuge community.

Dan Maloney, the Deputy Director of Animal Care & Conservation at Jacksonville Zoo & Gardens announced on The Morning Show Saturday that was leaving the Zoo for another position.

“It’s been a great 11-year run here. I’ve been on WJXT almost from the beginning from when I arrived here. I just wanted to make sure I let everybody know how much I loved being a part of Jacksonville and to come to stop by and say hello at the Louisville Zoo up in Kentucky.”

Maloney has spent 32-years in some of the world’s top zoological institutions including the Wildlife Conservation Society’s Bronx and Queens Zoos, the Philadelphia Zoological Garden, the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans, and Australia’s Royal Melbourne Zoo, according to his biography on the Jacksonville Zoo page

During the Australia Wildfires that killed billions of animals and insects, Maloney, who was quick to volunteer his time to help WJXT viewers understand the severity of the fires.

News4Jax Anchor Corley Peel thanked Maloney for his many generous contributions to keeping the community informed. Watch the video above for more.