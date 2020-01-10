Former Melbourne Australia Zoo curator joins The Morning Show to talk about Australia wildfires

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – Australian scientists fear “many billions” of animals are because of the Australian brush fires, and the environment could suffer for years to come. The fires are still burning and have been for months.

Homes have been razed and entire towns wiped out. 18 million acres have blackened leaving nothing but ash on the land once covered with bushes, forests, national parks, and home to unique wildlife.

The World Wildlife Fund in Australia released an estimate that a billion animals, including koalas, kangaroos, birds, have been killed by the fires. When estimates account for insects, frogs, and small animals, the number could be in the hundreds of billions, according to researchers at one Australian University.

