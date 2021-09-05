Partly Cloudy icon
Lake City fire chief dies after battle with COVID-19

Staff, News4Jax.com

LAKE CITY, Fla. – Lake City Fire Department Chief Randy Burnham died Sunday after contracting COVID-19, the department announced.

“We are saddened but thankful for all of your prayers. Please continue to lift the family and our department in your prayers,” the fire department wrote on Facebook.

After the announcement, people who knew him filled the comments.

“This is devastating news. He was a great person and loved by so many. I am so saddened to hear this. Rest In Peace Randy!” wrote one person.

“It just rips my heart to know I lost a childhood friend! Prayers for the family,” wrote another.

The department had been sharing regular updates on Facebook and asking for prayers for two unnamed members of the department that had contracted the virus.

The is a developing story. Check back for updates.

