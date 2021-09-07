Farm Share to distribute food at 4 events this week in Northeast Florida

A file photo of a Farm Share distribution event in Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Farm Share will be distributing food at four events this week in Northeast Florida.

Recipients will receive fresh produce and nonperishable canned foods.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, distributions will be drive-thru only, and attendees must wear a mask and arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.

This week’s food distribution events are scheduled Thursday through Saturday in Duval and Union counties:

Event: Farm Share food distribution with Legacy Ministries (serving 200 households)

Date: Thursday, Sept. 9, from 8:30 a.m. until supplies last

Location: 825 University Blvd. N., Jacksonville, Fla., 32211

Event: Farm Share food distribution with American Care

Date: Saturday, Sept. 11, from 7:30 a.m. until supplies last

Location: 500 McDuff Ave. S., Jacksonville, Fla., 32254

Event: Farm Share food distribution with Councilman Al Ferraro & Holy Spirit Catholic Church (serving 300 households)

Date: Saturday, Sept. 11, from 8 a.m. until supplies last

Location: 11665 Fort Caroline Road, Jacksonville, Fla., 32225

Event: Farm Share food distribution with Lake Butler Community Center

Date: Saturday, Sept. 11, from 9 a.m. until supplies last

Location: 155 NW 3rd St., Lake Butler, Fla., 32054

For more information about Farm Share, visit FarmShare.org.