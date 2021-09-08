Cost of clean-up, extent of damage caused by Golden Ray still unknown 2 years after sinking

Firefighters working off tug boats hose down the remains of the overturned cargo ship Golden Ray, Friday, May 14, 2021, Brunswick, Ga. The Golden Ray had roughly 4,200 vehicles in its cargo decks when it capsized off St. Simons Island south of Savannah, on Sept. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

ST. SIMONS SOUND, Ga. – The Executive Director of Altamaha Riverkeeper, Fletcher Sams said the local environment has felt the effects ever since.

“It’s very kin to what we used to say in the army—hurry up and wait,” said Fletcher Sams.

Sams said they’ve made progress on removing the wreckage, but the cleanup is going to take more time.

“We are finally done after two years with the cutting operation. There still needs to be a lot of cleanup work. There are still two large sections left inside the EPB that they need to clean up.”

Crews have started removing the Golden Ray piece-by-piece since last November.

Cars inside the ship caught fire several times throughout the process. Plus oil and debris have spilled into the St. Simons Sound as recently as last month.

The overall cost of the total damage is still unknown.

“To date, we don’t have any answers. So far Unified Command has refused to do a damage assessment,” Fletcher Sams added.

Pollution response teams will continue to monitor for any oil or debris in the area, according to St. Simons Sound Incident Unified Command.

The wreckage cleanup was scheduled to be finished by the end of summer 2020. Commanders at the site had insisted on removing the ship in large chunks because it was supposed to be faster.