Ponte Vedra Beach woman honors brother, New York firefighter who died on 9/11

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Jean Suhr Ryan said her brother, Daniel Suhr, was the first firefighter killed while responding to the attacks on the Twin Towers.

As smoke and flames took over the building located in the Financial District of Lower Manhattan, 37-year-old Suhr and his fellow firefighters with Engine 216 rushed towards danger on Sept. 11, 2001.

“They got to the World Trade Center quickly because they were right next to the Williamsburg bridge,” Ryan said.

Suhr’s sister, Jean Suhr Ryan, said a jumper from a tower landed on her brother and killed him.

“When he was down, his co-workers, other firefighters from his house and other houses, helped try to resuscitate him. When they closed the ambulance doors, the tower came down. The men from his firehouse would have been in there if he didn’t die first,” said Ryan.

Ryan was working as a detective in Coney Island at that time. While also coordinating the response to the attack, she learned about her brother’s death.

“I found out about 1:00 that afternoon. I called my sister-in-law in case she heard from Daniel and she told me what had happened,” said Ryan.

Ryan said her brother was known as “Captain America.” A loving husband who had a 2-year-old daughter at the time.

“Daniel was everybody’s favorite friend, brother, sister. Everybody loved Daniel. He was the light of the story. A good man, with a big heart and a big personality,” said Ryan.

In the 20 years since the attacks, Ryan continues sharing his story. Even dropping by the St. Johns County Fire Department to thank the firefighters and share the book about her brother.

“Daniel Suhr. A story of September 11th” was written by Paul Conlon, Suhr’s fire captain who was with him on 9/11.

Ryan said her brother’s death saved his fellow firefighters and his courageous soul will never be forgotten.