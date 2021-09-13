Funeral for Tommy Hazouri set for Thursday morning

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Funeral services have been announced for city councilman and longtime public servant Tommy Hazouri.

The former mayor, legislator and school board member died Saturday after developing complications from a lung transplant. He was 76 years old.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation Wednesday from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel on San Jose Boulevard.

The funeral service will be 10 a.m. Thursday morning at the Mandarin Presbyterian Church on Loretto Road.

Following the funeral, a graveside service will be held at Oaklawn Cemetery.

The city said Hazouri spent his final days receiving hospice care at home -- at peace, surrounded by his family and friends laughing and reminiscing.

MORE ONLINE: Tommy Hazouri dies at age 76 | Leaders call Hazouri ‘A true Jacksonville champion’ | Tom Wills: Hazouri was ‘A man of the people’

Ad

Hazouri was born and raised in Jacksonville and spent his adult life serving the people. He was first elected to office in 1974. He served as mayor from 1987-1991. He held four different state and local elective offices over more than four decades.

Lifelong Jacksonville resident was elected 11 times and held four different local and state offices over nearly five decades.

Jacksonville City Council is set to vote Tuesday night on a bill filed by Councilman Matt Carlucci that would rename City Council Chambers in Hazouri’s honor.