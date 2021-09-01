Legislation seeks to name Jacksonville City Council chambers after Tommy Hazouri

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Legislation introduced by City Councilman Matt Carlucci seeks to rename the Jacksonville City Hall’s council chambers after former Mayor and current Councilman Tommy Hazouri, who recently entered hospice care at his home.

Hazouri, 76, who also served as president of the Jacksonville City Council, entered hospice care after a brief hospitalization, which was said to be due to complications from a lung transplant surgery that he had last year.

According to the legislation, the chamber would be known as the Thomas L. “Tommy” Hazouri, Sr. City Council Chamber. It requests emergency passage.

As written in the legislation, the decision is “...in recognition of Council Member Hazouri’s long career of service to the City of Jacksonville and its people. As Mr. Hazouri has so frequently stated, ‘so let it be written, so let it be done.’”

The legislation would become effective upon being signed by Mayor Lenny Curry.