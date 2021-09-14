County-by-county COVID death data once again released in Florida

After months, data from the state of Florida of deaths attributed to COVID-19 is again being broken down by county, as first reported by the Sun Sentinel.

Originally, the Florida Department of Health was releasing the data every day. But in early June, the state switched to weekly reports when the number of reported cases and deaths being reported in Florida lessened.

The report by the Sun Sentinel credits Dr. Jason Salemi, an associate professor of epidemiology at the University of South Florida, as discovering the release of the county-level death data on Tuesday. The data is coming from the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention.

News4Jax looked at the most recent report as of publication of this article. That report was released Monday and included data from Sunday. The deaths include 2,312 in total reported in Duval County, 829 of which had been added to the state’s running count since June 6 -- the last time the Health Department issued a daily report before switching to weekly submissions.

The chart below shows the current total for Northeast Florida counties, and the new deaths added to the county’s death toll during the 99 days the numbers weren’t being shared.