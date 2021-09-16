Jacksonville man wins a ‘fast’ million with scratch-off lottery game

A 66-year-old Jacksonville man claimed a $1 million top prize from The Florida Lottery’s Fastest Road to $1,000,000 Scratch-Off game.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.

The man purchased his winning ticket from Murphy USA, at 1570 Branan Field Road in Middleburg. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $30 game, THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000, launched in February 2020 and features 155 top prizes of $1,000,000 and over $948 million in cash prizes. The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-2.79.