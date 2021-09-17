Alcohol banned on St. Simons Island beaches for Florida-Georgia weekend

Alcohol will be banned on St. Simons Island beaches during the weekend of the Florida-Georgia football game this year, according to Glynn County officials.

The Brunswick News reports that Glynn County commissioners on Thursday approved the ban, which will be in effect Oct. 29 and 30.

“Glynn County would like to encourage everyone to be safe and responsible during their stay in Glynn County,” county officials said in a news release Friday. “There will be an increased level of public safety officials present in the area to enforce applicable laws in order to help ensure that everyone is safe.”

Last year, the commissioners also voted to ban alcohol on East Beach for the weekend of the rivalry game due to concerns about COVID-19 infections.

This year’s matchup between the Gators and Bulldogs is set for 3:30 p.m. Oct. 30.