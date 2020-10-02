Glynn County commissioners ban booze on 'frat beach’ around Florida-Georgia weekend

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – Commissioners in a coastal Georgia county voted unanimously Thursday night to ban alcohol from a popular beach around the weekend of the Florida-Georgia football game

The ban applies to East Beach on St. Simons Island on Nov. 6 and 7.

The Nov. 7 game typically draws crowds to what’s been dubbed “frat beach” on the coastal Georgia island.

Commissioners said they wanted to put a lid on revelry because they’re concerned about COVID-19 infections, citing spikes in cases that the county saw after Memorial Day and Independence Day.

Glynn County police will be on the beach, as well as Georgia State Patrol and Department of Natural Resources officers.