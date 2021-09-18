43-year-old Georgia man pulled from Jacksonville Beach surf, dies at hospital

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – A 43-year-old Georgia man was pulled from the surf Friday evening at Jacksonville Beach and later died at a hospital, according to the Jacksonville Beach Police Department.

Officers were called to the area of the beach between 7th and 8th Avenue North around 6:35 p.m. in reference to a missing swimmer.

Investigators reported that the man’s body was located floating in the water by Jacksonville Beach Ocean Rescue at 7:16 p.m.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment, and his wife was said to be in the hospital with him when he died about 30 minutes later.