Crash on I-95 near Jacksonville airport slows traffic

Crash on Interstate 95 south near Jacksonville International Airport.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A crash involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 95 near Jacksonville International Airport slowed traffic on a rainy Sunday morning.

The crash, which happened around 10 a.m. on I-95 south, involved a jackknifed truck near Airport Road.

According to Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, there was a diesel fuel leak that required the help of the hazmat team.

Two lanes were blocked after the crash and JFRD said to expect delays in both directions.

It’s unclear if there were any injuries.