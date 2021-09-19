New CDC study shows Moderna vaccine most effective against hospitalization

FILE - In this June 14, 2021, file photo, a vital of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine that is being administered for flight attendants of Japan Airlines at Haneda Airport as the airline company began its workplace vaccination, in Tokyo. Moderna Inc. and its Japanese partner are recalling more than 1 million doses of the U.S. drug maker's coronavirus vaccine after confirming that contamination reported was tiny particles of stainless steel. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A new study shows that the Moderna vaccine is more effective at keeping people out of the hospital with COVID-19 than the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines.

Researchers found that Moderna’s vaccine effectiveness against hospitalization was 93%, while the effectiveness of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson vaccines was 88% and 71%, respectively.

A local infectious disease specialist said that both Pfizer and Moderna are mRNA vaccines but the Moderna could have more antibodies.

Dr. Mohammed Reza told News4Jax there was a study in Israel that showed people with the Pfizer vaccine had the neutralizing antibody decrease over time.

For the Moderna study, researchers assessed data from more than 3,600 hospitalized adults across 21 hospitals in 18 states from March 2021 through the middle of August.

Dr. Reza did say the study didn’t survey anyone that’s immunocompromised. He said although Moderna had the highest percentage, all of those numbers are still high and reduce the chances of people getting severely ill from COVID-19.

In Duval County, 61% of people 12 and older have received one dose but Reza said it still needs to increase.

“This is the time we really need to put our foot on that accelerator on vaccinating people because as cooler season comes around as the flu virus comes through our communities, this is the time you want to take as much precaution and protect yourselves because we know how effective these vaccines are, they work,” he said.