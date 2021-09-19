One dead after a shooting Saturday night near Argyle Forest

The shooting happened at the Red Roof Inn in the Argyle Forest area.

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. – Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Saturday night.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds when they arrived on the scene. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue tried to help, but he died on the scene.

JSO was in the area after it received calls about gunshots at a motel in Argyle Forest. Based on limited witness statements taken so far, an argument may have occurred in the motel room between the victim and the shooter. The suspect fled the area after the shooting.

JSO’s Homicide Unit and JSO’s Crime Scene Unit are investigating the incident. They will review motel surveillance cameras and continue taking witness statements.

If you have any information that could help JSO find the suspect, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or email them at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org.