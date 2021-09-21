Operation Behind the Tracks: 6 arrested in Nassau County drug sting

Six men ranging in age from 18 to 70 were arrested in a drug sting called Operation Behind the Tracks, the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Six men ranging in age from 18 to 70 were arrested in a drug sting called Operation Behind the Tracks, the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

The operation started in June along O’Neil Scott Road, off State Road 200.

“We got several complaints in this area — which led us to a do a little bit more investigation,” Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said.

Leeper said the investigation revealed three homes on the road were being used to sell cocaine. According to investigators, one of the men was a supplier who would pick up the cocaine from an unknown person in Jacksonville and bring it back to Fernandina Beach, where it was sold. During the course of the investigation, narcotics detectives used confidential informants while conducting controlled drug buys. Once the drugs were sold, they were tested to make sure it was actually cocaine. When detectives gathered enough drug evidence, they secured arrest warrants, and they called the Florida Highway Patrol, federal agents and Fernandina Beach police as back up to help them take the men into custody.

Four of the men are charged with sale of cocaine, one man is charged with possession of cocaine, and the sixth man is charged with possession of cocaine and sale of cocaine.

According to Leeper, the suspects are no strangers to law enforcement.

“If you look at the history of the six arrested, it’s not their first time,” Leeper said. “They have several arrests. I think just those six have a total of 116 arrests.”

The investigation continues because detectives said they are trying to determine who in Jacksonville was supplying the cocaine.