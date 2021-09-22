2nd Bradford County School District employee arrested on charges related to explicit communication with a student

STARKE, Fla. – A second employee of the Bradford County School District surrendered this week on felony charges related to sexually explicit communication with a student, according to the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office.

Autumn Rodgers, 24, is charged with lewd and lascivious behavior on a victim older than 12 and younger than 16, an authority figure soliciting/engaging in sexual conduct with a student, and transmission of harmful material to a minor.

Wearing a hoodie and covering most of her face, Rodgers turned herself in on Wednesday afternoon at the Bradford County jail. She was released on $125,000 bond.

According to an affidavit, nude photos were sent from Rodgers to a student. When interviewed, according to the affidavit, both Rodgers and the student admitted to the photo exchange and to a sexual relationship.

Earlier this week, another Bradford County School District employee was arrested.

Bradford High School volleyball coach Lainie Rodgers, 24, is charged with an authority figure soliciting/engaging in lewd conduct with a student and transmission of harmful material to a minor by electronic device. Lainie Rodgers, no relation to Autumn Rodgers, is accused of sending explicit text messages to a student.

Col. Brad Smith, Sheriff’s Office chief deputy, said the agency is working with the school district to process other allegations against school employees.

“Our resources are focusing on getting to the bottom of all of this to see if there’s anything else out there,” Smith said. “Our concerns are for victims, obviously, and the safety of our children.”

Meanwhile, the situation has rattled students.

“I do think, on a majority level, we are just overall shocked and disturbed by this,” said 16-year-old Saul Urrutia, a junior at Bradford High.

News4Jax reached out to the school district for comment and to ask about the employment status of both Autumn Rodgers and Lainie Rodgers. We were told that the superintendent and assistant superintendent were both out of the office on Wednesday.