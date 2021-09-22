Jacksonville considering using $4M of federal relief money for trash pickup

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The city of Jacksonville is considering using $4 million in federal COVID-19 relief money – to address a growing problem.

Yard waste is piling up in neighborhoods across the River City for months and neighbors say they’re fed up.

The city says it’s looking into several solutions but an exact plan hasn’t been released yet.

The I-TEAM found the city received more than 9,000 complaints about yard waste pickup delays in August. That’s nearly 700 more than the month before, adding up to more than 35,000 total since April.

The city says three problems are coming into play here.

The city didn’t renew its contract with Republic Services. Starting next month, Meridian Waste will take over its routes A worker shortage is also an ongoing problem.

The city is asking people to report problems they’re having with yard waste pickup. Here’s three ways to report the problem.

MyJax app

Myjax.custhelp.com

Call 904-630-CITY (2489).

The city did mention that, for the time being, some workers are working seven days a week to help fill in the gaps.

Once again, if you have an issue with yard waste, the best thing to do for now is report it.