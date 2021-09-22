Mostly Cloudy icon
Clay County woman pleads guilty to 3 counts of attempted murder, sentenced to 15 years

Staff, News4Jax

Clay County Sheriff's Office booking photo of Ava Mooring
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A woman from Middleburg pleaded guilty to three counts of attempted murder in July and was sentenced to up to 15 years in prison, with a minimum mandatory of 10 years, according to Clay County court records.

Ava Mooring, now 20, was 18 years old when she was arrested in 2019 in connection with a fight that led to shots fired in Clay County, authorities said.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to Academy Sports + Outdoors on Blanding Boulevard near Filmore Street after a fight between two women resulted in several shots being fired from a 9 mm handgun.

Investigators said they identified the suspect as Mooring.

