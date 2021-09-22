Closing arguments next in trial of former SJC sheriff’s deputy charged with beating man

Former St. Johns County Sheriff's Office deputy Anthony DeLeo takes the stand in his own defense.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Closing arguments are expected Wednesday in the trial of former St John’s County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Anthony DeLeo, who was recorded on video beating a man after a traffic stop.

DeLeo was fired and charged with battery in March 2020 after video of the January incident surfaced.

A witness recorded DeLeo hitting Christopher Butler with his baton 22 times, punching him four to five times and kicking him twice in the head and body.

DeLeo took the stand Tuesday and testified that he never intended to hurt the victim in this case. Repeatedly, DeLeo said his goal was compliance, not violence.

DeLeo said he slapped Butler on the forehead with an open hand in order to get control of his hands. From there, he said he kneed Butler to the chest, but he didn’t budge. That’s when he says Butler kicked his left knee.

DeLeo testified he had recently undergone knee replacement surgery after he was injured in a 2017 on-duty motorcycle crash, and Butler’s kick caused extreme pain.

The defense said that injury is why DeLeo decided not to go to the ground to try to handcuff Butler.

When asked by prosecutors why he had to use his baton to subdue butler, DeLeo said Butler’s injuries would’ve been worse had he used his fist.

A St. Johns County lieutenant testified Tuesday that DeLeo used his baton in a way that was consistent with the Sheriff’s Office policies.

The jury could begin deliberating Wednesday. If convicted, DeLeo faces up to 15 years behind bars. You can watch the closing arguments live starting at 9:30 a.m. here.