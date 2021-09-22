Groundbreaking ceremony held for new fire station on E-Town Parkway

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department held a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday for a new fire station in the E-Town community.

Fire Station 74 will be located on E-Town Parkway near the welcome center.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said it will increase response times in the community.

The project will also help lower insurance rates for those moving into the area.

JFRD Chief Keith Powers said the project is a $5.5 million investment, and it’s going to look different than any other fire station in the area.